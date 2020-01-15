The following students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement fall semester 2019. Students must be in degree-seeking status and maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average while completing a minimum of 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.
• Elysa Christensen, Crookston, Art Education
• Ava Davidson, Crookston, Psychology
• Hannah Emanuel, Crookston, Elementary Inclusive Education
• Alyssa Goelzer, Crookston, Photojournalism
• Andrew Gregg, Crookston, Criminal Justice
• Hellanna Gunstinson, Crookston, Anthropology
• Joseph Koenig, Crookston, Physical Education/Health Education/Development Adapted Physical Education
• Kathryn MacGregor, Crookston, Graphic Design
• Mathia Morlan, Crookston, Economics
• Hailey Spivey, Crookston, Speech Language/Hearing Science
• Hannah Street, Crookston, Health & Medical Sciences