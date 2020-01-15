The following students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement fall semester 2019. Students must be in degree-seeking status and maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average while completing a minimum of 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.

• Elysa Christensen, Crookston, Art Education

• Ava Davidson, Crookston, Psychology

• Hannah Emanuel, Crookston, Elementary Inclusive Education

• Alyssa Goelzer, Crookston, Photojournalism

• Andrew Gregg, Crookston, Criminal Justice

• Hellanna Gunstinson, Crookston, Anthropology

• Joseph Koenig, Crookston, Physical Education/Health Education/Development Adapted Physical Education

• Kathryn MacGregor, Crookston, Graphic Design

• Mathia Morlan, Crookston, Economics

• Hailey Spivey, Crookston, Speech Language/Hearing Science

• Hannah Street, Crookston, Health & Medical Sciences