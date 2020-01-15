Crookston wrestling claimed a 43-30 dual victory over Fosston/Bagley on Tuesday night in Fosston.

The Pirates improved to 11-7 and 5-1 in Section 8A with their seventh straight dual victory, while the Brawlers fell to 12-6 and 2-2.

"Our guys responded well in big situations, which speaks to their hard work and confidence in themselves on the mat," said Crookston head coach Wes Hanson.

The Pirates began the meet by winning the first seven duals, with Carter Coauette (106), Ethan Bowman (113), Zach Brown (120), Nolan Dans (126), Cam Weiland (132), Braxton Volker (138) and Cade Coauette all picking up victories — Brown and Weiland winning by pin.

Hunter Knutson (152), Cameron Hulst (160) and Hunter Kresl (170) all dropped their matches before Ethan Boll picked up a pin at 182. Layten Fuentes was pinned at 195 before Greg Gonzalez put the stamp on the Pirates' win with a pin at 220 pounds.

"Greg Gonzalez has put together three very good performances in a row and it helps the team greatly," Hanson said. "Getting consistency from Greg and having Carter Coauette start us off at 106 has made us a much better team than we were at the beginning of the year."

UP NEXT: The Pirates travel to Hillsboro, N.D. on Thursday, Jan. 16 to take on Hillsboro/Central Valley.

