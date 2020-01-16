The 2020 Law Enforcement Citizens' Academy kicked off January 15 at the Polk County Sheriff's Office giving an opportunity to participating citizens to learn and become familiar with the daily operations of the PCSO and Crookston Police Department.

Participants will gain a better understanding of the procedures, responsibilities, demands, personnel, equipment, policies and laws that guide and govern the department's activities and decisions on a daily basis, read a media release. Participants will also become more informed of the actual role of law enforcement in the criminal justice system.

During the first course Wednesday, participants heard from Emergency Management Manager Jody Beauchane and learned about the drones used in searches and investigations.

Citizens Academy classes will be held Wednesdays from 6-9 p.m. through March 4, 2020. Students will receive approximately 24 hours of instruction from licensed law enforcement officers and other experts related to criminal justice. The last session will include a graduation ceremony for those who successfully complete the Academy.