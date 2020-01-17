Editor's column about the Presidential Primary.

I was very interested, and somewhat dismayed, to read Jean Prochniak’s article (below) on the coming Presidential Primary. (Stop and read it now.)

I called her to ask a few questions, such as — whose big idea was it to provide voters’ party ballot choice to our state political parties? She didn’t know and I don’t know either. I looked the legislation up — and don’t you know — it doesn’t say why the political parties get that information, but it definitely says they get it.

Do you think the state Republican and DFL parties helped write that legislation?

So, anyway, that’s not the only thing. These two ballots, one with only President Trump’s name on it, are a crazy idea. Why didn’t they just put the two lists of candidates (or, make that candidate in one case) on the same primary ballot? I’ve seen those before — they give the instruction to vote for only one party right at the top of the ballot. You don’t have to tell the election judge which side you plan to vote on.

My best guess is that this will decrease the number of people who vote in the primary.

This Presidential Primary requires that each precinct set up their voting space and bring in their election judges. Brown County does have some townships that vote by mail — all those ballots will also be mailed out.

Guess how much this primary costs the taxpayers of the State of Minnesota? Wait, don’t guess, I’ll tell you: $12.9 million!

But it will all be worth it when the political pundits talk about Minnesota’s results on Super Tuesday. Right?