Everyone was able to safely evacuate Monday morning, Jan. 20 when a basement unit in an apartment building in McIntosh caught fire.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports that the call came in at 4:08 a.m. Monday from the Seabee Apartment building in McIntosh. When emergency responders arrived, all of the tenants were already evacuated from the building. It was then discovered that an oven had been left on in a basement apartment and it appears that triggered the fire.

No injuries were reported, and it appears there is nothing suspicious in nature regarding the fire.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted with the investigation. Also assisting were fire departments from McIntosh and Erskine and Essentia Ambulance.