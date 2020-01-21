From news articles to conversations at the local gym, chronic pain is a hot topic as of late.

It's no wonder when approximately 50 million Americans have suffered from chronic pain.

Chronic pain comes with negative consequences to individual persons, their families and society as a whole. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s been linked to restrictions in mobility and daily activities, dependence on opioids, anxiety and depression, and poor perceived health or reduced quality of life.

Sleepy Eye Medical Center recognizes the need for pain management and support in the community and now offers patients treatment options and resources through a newly established pain management program.

“It is estimated that 10% to 17% of people in the United States suffer from chronic pain,” said Tim Klassen, APRN, CRNA, NSPM-C. “Chronic pain affects every aspect of a person’s life.”

Working alongside the SEMC pain management team, Klassen offers patients non-surgical pain management injections, including: cervical and thoracic epidural steroid injections, transforaminal steroid injections, caudal injections, joint injections, facet injections, medial nerve branch blocks, sympathetic blocks, and radiofrequency ablations (RFA).

A few kinds of chronic conditions commonly treated include pain of the back, neck, pelvis, head (headaches), and musculo-skeletal system.

“My goal of treatment is to treat pain holistically to reduce pain and improve function,” said Klassen.

Klassen is one of six CRNAs in the state of Minnesota who is board-certified in non-surgical pain management. In addition, he is fellowship trained—a rarity in the state.

“We are excited to bring a much needed service to SEMC, especially one with the potential to help so many who experience pain on a daily basis,” said Kevin Sellheim, SEMC Administrator.

Those suffering from chronic pain should talk to their primary care provider about a referral (required) for SEMC’s pain program.