Snowplow drivers in northeastern Minnesota ended their strike with St. Louis County Monday when union members voted to approve a new contract.

Teamsters Local 320 members went on strike Wednesday afternoon over differences about health care and accrued sick leave. On Monday morning, union officials posted on Facebook that they had reached an agreement "both parties can be proud of." They still needed to vote on it, however, and they did so later in the afternoon, according to KBJR-TV.

The ratification meeting happened in Eleveth.

The snowplow drivers return to work Tuesday at 7 a.m.

Public Works supervisors and other licensed and qualified staff from other divisions and departments operated the plows during the strike.

St. Louis County spokeswoman Dana Kazel said the replacements had 70 percent of the roads plowed by the time they finished on Saturday.



