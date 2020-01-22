The Knights boys basketball team was victorious Tuesday night in Morgan. The victory over the Cougars gave the Knights their first season sweep of Cedar Mountain since the 2011-12 season.

The St. Mary’s boys basketball team has gone through the gauntlet of the Tomahawk Conference lately. After facing MVL and New Ulm Cathedral recently, the Knights hosted the 12-1 Springfield Tigers. After hosting the Tigers, the Knights traveled to Morgan to face the fourth-ranked Cedar Mountain Cougars. The Knights went into the contest as the third seed in Section 2A North.

Springfield 91

Knights 78

The Knights had three players score 20+ points, but ultimately fell to the Springfield Tigers on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Nick Labat led the Knights with 22 points while Carson Domeier and Trent Steffensmeier scored 20 each. Leading Springfield was Decker Scheffler with 31 points.

The loss dropped the Knights to 7-6 overall as they held the three seed in Section 2A North. It is also the first time all season the Knights have lost back-to-back games. Springfield has now won 12 straight after falling to New Ulm Cathedral in December after defeating Redwood Valley 89-82 Tuesday evening.

The Knights then traveled to face Cedar Mountain. The game dictated a matchup for the rights for the three seed in Section 2A.

Knights 82

Cedar Mountain 75

The Knights got back into the win column with a hard-fought effort on both sides of the ball leading to an 82-75 win over the Cougars. The seven-point victory gave the Knights a season sweep over Cedar Mountain. The win was also the Knights’ second road win on the season after defeating BLHS in Hector earlier this month. The sweep over Cedar Mountain is the first season-sweep for the Knights over the Cougars since the 2011-12 season. The Knights went 2-0 against the Cougars in the regular season and capped it off with an 88-66 win over Cedar Mountain at Gustavus in the playoffs that year.

In the win, Trent Steffensmeier led the Knights with 24 points. Nick Labat added 20. Labat’s 20 points marked the sixth straight game he has scored 20+. The senior is now averaging 21.3 points per game since the winter break.

The Knights are now 8-6 on the season and host Tracy-Milroy-Balaton in a makeup game from opening weekend at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s High School.

TMB comes into the matchup 10-3 overall in Section 3AA and should provide great entertainment Thursday as the Knights look to take them down.