Elderly and vulnerable adults now have the right to conduct electronic monitoring, such as with a camera or video streaming device, thanks to a law passed by the 2019 state legislature. The legislation was the most significant reform to state law for elder care in decades. The bill passed with wide, bipartisan support.

If the resident lacks capacity to make decisions, the law allows for resident representatives to make the decision with the resident.

Electronic monitoring is the placement of a camera or video streaming device in a resident’s room to help the resident, family and others monitor their surroundings and resident care.

If a resident occupies a shared room, their roommate must also provide consent.

The law also prohibits interfering with electronic monitoring and requires facilities to comply with these requirements.

As part of the Elder Care and Vulnerable Adult Protection Act of 2019, the new electronic monitoring law is one of a series of protections for elderly and vulnerable Minnesotans which took effect Jan. 1, 2020.

Most often residents and family members consider the use of monitoring devices as protection against abuse.

