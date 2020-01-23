While growth is always the goal, a realistic look at enrollment projections is necessary, superintendent says.

Defining “short-term” as four years or less and “long term” as five years and beyond, Crookston School District Superintendent Jeremy Olson says that Washington School will remain open in the short term, but, considering student enrollment trends in the coming years, all bets are off beyond that.

“There’s a possibility to consolidate our buildings” sometime after the next four years, Olson told the district’s Long-Range Planning Committee Wednesday evening. That consolidation would involve Washington School closing and Highland School absorbing its preschool and kindergarten programming.

Not that many years ago, the goal and/or hope each fall was to welcome an incoming kindergarten class of at least 100 students. But those days appear to be long gone; enrollment projections shared with the committee by Olson project kindergarten classes to 2025 of 75 each year. As a result, Olson explained, Highland’s enrollment is projected to drop by around 50 by fiscal year 2025, which would spur a reduction in sections.

Olson guaranteed that the enrollment projections will end up being inaccurate, at least to a certain degree. He also acknowledged that projecting kindergarten enrollment out as long as five years is guesswork at best because “you’re talking about kids who aren’t even born yet.”

But, the superintendent added, when it comes to enrollment, the unmistakable trend is downward, or, at best, stable.

“We would love to be wrong on the number of schools and projections and be able to say that we will continue to need three buildings and maybe that we even need to add on, but at this point in time, we have to be realistic,” Olson said.

It’s possible, he noted, with the district continuing to focus on expanded preschool programming, that in the event Washington School closes in a few years, some sort of addition would need to be built onto Highland.

On Jan. 21, enrollment in the public schools was 1,126. Projections have it at 1,122 in 2021, 1,126 in 2022, 1,110 in 2023, 1,088 in 2024, and 1,071 in 2025.