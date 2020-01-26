The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has issued updated maps that will help farmers across the state comply with the groundwater protection rule.

The groundwater protection rule will reduce the risk of nitrate from fertilizer impacting groundwater in areas of the state where soils are prone to leaching and where drinking water supplies are threatened.

The rule will restrict fall application of nitrogen fertilizer in areas vulnerable to contamination, and it outlines steps to reduce the severity of contamination in areas where nitrate is already elevated in public water supply wells.

Restriction of fall fertilizer applications will begin in vulnerable groundwater areas in September 2020.

Farmers can visit the MDA Web site at www.mda.state.mn.us to view the vulnerable groundwater areas map and determine whether the restriction applies to their land.

- Image courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture Web site