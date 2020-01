Homeowner was home and not hurt.

A chimney fire was extinguished Sunday at a residence in rural Erskine after causing minor damage to the house. The homeowner was at home when the fire broke out, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports, but was not hurt.

The call came in around 7:20 p.m. from 37853 200th Ave. SE. Deputies arrived and saw smoke coming from the chimney and the roof of the house. The Erskine Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.

Essentia Ambulance also responded.