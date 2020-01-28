The motive for the shooting is not yet known.

Prosecutors in northeastern North Dakota have charged a 32-year-old woman with murder in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy at her home.

Samantha Wilson of Northwood was charged Monday with murder in the Sunday night shooting. Authorities allege Wilson fired at least one round from a 9 mm pistol, striking the victim in the area of his chest and throat. The boy died at the scene.

His name was not released, but an affidavit identifies the victim as J.B. Those are the same initials as a ninth-grade student, Jonah Borth, at Red River High School in Grand Forks who the principal says in a letter to students' families died in "a tragic accident."

The complaint does not give a motive for the shooting. Grand Forks County deputies were called to a home in Northwood about 9:30 p.m. Sunday where the wounded boy was found. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving measures.

Sheriff Andy Schneider told The Associated Press the suspect and the victim are not family members, and that the victim lived in Grand Forks, about 28 miles (45 kilometers) northeast of Northwood. Three other people were in the home at the time of the shooting, and one of those three was sleeping, Schneider said.

A handgun was recovered. Wilson is due in court Tuesday. She does not have an attorney who could speak for her.



