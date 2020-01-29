The University of Minnesota Southwest Research and Outreach Center (SWROC) and the U of M Extension Service will hold winter crops and soils day programs Feb. 5 in Lamberton and Feb. 6 in Luverne.

A webinar broadcast of the Feb. 5 program will also be available for those who cannot attend in person.

This public event highlights current University of Minnesota research that is specific to southwestern Minnesota. University researchers will present on current research and ways to improve agriculture as well as answer questions.

The presentations and speakers include:

• Pest management in a changing economic and biological landscape – presented by Bruce Potter, IPM specialist

• Long-term influence of available soil water, precipitation, temperature and tillage on corn and soybean yield – presented by Jeff Strock, soil scientist

• How much nitrogen is rainfall and snowfall contributing to crop needs? – presented by Paulo Pagliari, nutrient management specialist

• Matching cover crops to your goals – presented by Axel Garcia y Garcia, cropping systems specialist

• Emerging farm financial and profitability trends for southwest Minnesota – presented by Garen Paulson, Extension educator in ag business Management

• Bioreactors as a management practice for nutrient removal in the upper Mississippi river basin – presented by Andry Ranaivoson, SWROC researcher

Programs begin at 10:30 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m. Registration for the programs will begin at 10 a.m., and the $40 registration fee includes refreshments, handouts and lunch. Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is encouraged.

The Lamberton program Feb. 5 will be held at the Southwest Research and Outreach Center. The Luverne program Feb. 6 will be held at Grand Prairie Events, 105 South Estey Street.

Registration for the webinar costs $25 and must be completed online. To register online for an in-person program or the webinar, visit z.umn.edu.

Continuing education units for certified crop advisers have been applied for.

The annual winter crops and soils day is sponsored by the University of Minnesota Southwest Research & Outreach Center, the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences and the Extension Service.