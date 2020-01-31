Fishing fun this Sunday!

Did you hear the one about the pickup that went through the ice on Lake Hanska? Yeah, for real.

On Saturday there was an ice fishing contest on Lake Hanska. On Monday afternoon, a really nice looking pickup truck went through the ice on Lake Hanska. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, two people who were in the truck got out safely.

I’m sure glad that didn’t happen when a bunch of pickups were parked near each other on the ice on Saturday. That would have been a really bad thing for everyone — the organizers of the contest, the owners of the trucks, and even bad for the lake. You don’t want any vehicle fluids leaking into the lake water.

That’s why I applaud the Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Club for making the safety call in advance of their contest this Sunday. They decided that no trucks or cars will be parked on the ice during the contest. (The Sheriff has now announced that cars and trucks will not be allowed on the lake at all.)

Sure, a picture of a line of pickup trucks with their tail ends just showing above the ice would garner a lot of interest. But I would much rather take pictures of kids showing off their catch.

The forecast for Sunday is sunny and mild. A great day to walk around on the lake and see what fun everyone is having. Grab a burger, buy a raffle ticket, and enjoy the day. Put on your boots so your toes don’t get wet in the slush and have a good, and safe, time!