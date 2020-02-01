Redwood Valley freshman Lincoln Ourada advanced to the MNGWL state tournament with a second-place finish at 113 pounds Saturday at the Region 2 individual qualifier held in Redwood Falls.

Ourada – who won five matches on the day – opened with a 31-second fall in the prelims, was an 8-3 winner over Aiden Mattison of Marshall in the quarterfinals and then fell 8-2 to eventual champion Zander Clausen of LPQV/Monte United in the semifinals.

In the wrestlebacks, he would win by fall over Gage Struchen of TMB and won a thriller 10-9 over Ivan Ciraco-Mares of Willmar in the third-place match to set up a true-second against Everett Halvorson of NL-Spicer who he would then defeat 7-5 in overtime to earn a trip to state.

Gavin Brandt came close to advancing at 106 but ultimately did not place, going 2-2 overall. He won both of his first two matches by fall and then in the semifinals for a chance to wrestle for the title lost a heartbreaker 5-4 to Drew Chandler of Marshall. He was then eliminated in the wrestlebacks with a 4-1 loss.

Aidan Koplan (88) and Max Fuhr (100) both finished 3-2.

Zach Guggisberg (94), Austin Ourada (120), Lane Evans (189) and Griffin Evans (170) went 2-2, while Jordan Matson (126), Jamen Hennen (132) and Charlie Milhausen (138) went 1-2.

The young Wabasso/RRC wrestlers also competed at the Minnesota ninth-grade tournament.

The Bobcats had one champion in Vander Mathiowetz who captured the 152 pound championship with a perfect 3-0 record including a first period fall in the title match. It was the second straight season Mathiowetz has advanced on to state.

Chase Irlbeck earned a third-place finish at 132 pounds. He went 3-1 overall, losing a tough match-up in the semifinals but following that with two straight pins.

Kaysen Harms went 3-2 at 88 pounds to earn a fourth-place finish.

Wyatt Irlbeck went 3-2 at 189, Carter Beranek was 1-2 at 120 and Gavin Wilardson, Mikale Goblirsch, Adryen Tietz, Preston Remiger and Andrew Pankonin also competed for the Bobcats.