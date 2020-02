Sleepy Eye Public School held their annual Geography Bee on Friday, Jan. 24.

Sleepy Eye Public School held their annual Geography Bee on Friday, Jan. 24, with contestants from grades 4 through 8. Social Studies teacher Troy Vangsness organized the contest. The winner was Mateo Moreno. Kayden Klein came in second and Cody Schultz was third. Moreno will take a written test to attempt to qualify for state competition.