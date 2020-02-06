Next week they close out the regular season with two home games against conference foes — Windom on Feb. 11 and Waseca on Feb. 13.

The Eagles boys hockey team hosted Luverne on Thursday, Jan. 30 and got another conference win, putting them at 13-1 in the Big South Conference.

Eagles 4 Luverne 1

With no scoring in the first period, Luverne continued to keep it close — even scoring the first goal of the game at 11:26 in the second period. Two minutes later the Eagles scored a goal, then added three more in the third period, for the 4-1 win.

The Eagles travel to take on non-conference opponent Albert Lea on Thursday, Feb. 6. Next week they close out the regular season with two home games against conference foes — Windom on Feb. 11 and Waseca on Feb. 13. Playoffs begin Feb. 18.