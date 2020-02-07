Winter is a crucial time for them to keep up their strength.

Heidi Hughes of Agassiz Audubon Society was able to spot a second moose just north of Warren and get a photo of it. It was last seen heading north. Another moose was spotted in the same area a few weeks ago.

But, she notes, even though the photo taken this week looks like it was taken from close range, it was in fact taken from quite a distance using a powerful zoom lens and doubler (double exposure method).

"It's tempting to get closer to these charismatic animals, but they're under tremendous stress during the winter," Hughes tells the Times. "They're looking to find food, conserve energy and stay warm. Don't add to their stress by getting close and making them run."