On Saturday, Feb. 8, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Rep. Jim Hagedorn, Minnesota First Congressional District, will host a Town Hall Meeting in Brown County at the New Ulm Community Center. This will be the 17th stop on Hagedorn's 21-county Town Hall Tour.

Residents of Minnesota's First Congressional District and members of the press are welcome. All MN-01 constituents will be able to submit questions; however first priority will be given to Brown County residents.

Rep. Hagedorn serves on the U.S. House Committees on Agriculture and Small Business.