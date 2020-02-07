The Redwood Valley girls basketball team made a statement to the rest of the Section 3AA-South field with a 76-42 rout of current number one seed Luverne 76-42 Jan. 31 as part of a Big South Conference doubleheader held in Redwood Falls.

Redwood Valley (8-14) has now swept the season series with Luverne (12-8) which is currently just ahead of Windom Area (13-7) atop the south standings with a slightly better QRF ranking than the Eagles.

The Cardinals are currently fourth in the standings but should leapfrog Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (12-7) – who they defeated by 20 points earlier in the year – and could continue to climb the ladder with more quality wins. New London/Spicer (18-1) and Eden Valley-Watkins (14-6) are the top two teams in the north half of the bracket.

In the convincing win over Luverne, the Cardinals got things going from long range with four early three-pointers and would finish an eye-opening 10-of-14 (71.4 percent) from beyond the arc and were 29-of-41 (71 percent) combined from the floor.

The strong shooting (combined with a 33-14 edge in rebounding) helped Redwood Valley roll to a 41-19 first half lead, and they would never look back on the way to a dominating victory.

It was a big night for the Cardinal juniors led by Aubree Hicks who went a perfect 7-for-7 from the floor on the way to 20 points and eight rebounds.

Hannah Schjenken went 8-of-10 from the floor on the way to 20 points, and AJ Guggsiberg knocked down a trio of three pointers and was 3-of-4 from long range to finish with nine points and three rebounds. Haley Garman finished with 19 points and eight boards.

Leah Irlbeck added six points and seven boards, and Kate Ahrens had two points.

The Cardinals travelled to Pipestone Area Feb. 4 and were humbled 48-27 by the Arrows. It was just the fifth win of the season for the Arrows (5-12) who would currently be the seventh seed in the Section 3AA-South bracket. The Arrows fell to the Cardinals 47-45 in early December.

Redwood Valley fell to 4-7 in the Big South Conference with the loss and is now just 5-4 against Section opponents including 1-3 against Windom Area and Pipestone Area.