The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council is pleased to announce their latest “Call for Entries” for the 2020 Annual Art Exhibit. The deadline to submit your art work is February 29, 2020.

This year, the annual Art Exhibit will be in Red Lake Falls in April after Easter.

Artists from the region can enter into this art exhibit and will be competing for $2,300.00 in cash awards.

Artists must reside in Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Polk, Pennington, Roseau, or Red Lake counties to be eligible. Both adult and student artists are encouraged to enter. Exhibit cash award winners will be chosen while the exhibit is on display by a qualified juror. They will be recognized and receive their check at the Artist Reception.

The Artist Reception will be on April 29 at 5 pm in Red Lake Falls.

Visit the NWMAC website for more information, including the exhibit entry rules and directions. If you would like the application mailed to you, please contact 218-745-9111. The application must be submitted no later than February 29, 2020.



“OF THE YEAR” AWARDS

Applications are open for nominations for the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council Of the Year Awards. Three awards are given each year to recognize artists and arts advocates within the region who stand out in terms of artistry or volunteerism in the arts. Often people serve in both roles.

The Arts Advocate of the Year award is $500.00 and often goes to a local leader who lives in the area where the artist reception will be held. But anyone is eligible to be nominated. Arts includes all disciplines.

The Artist of the Year award can be given to any discipline artist including visual, performing, or creative writing who are emerging or at a mid-way point in their artistic endeavors. It is a cash award of $500.00 to use however they see fit.

Artists can only receive the Northwest Star Award once, as a lifetime achievement award. This award is for $5,000.00 and can be a wonderful gift to those who have chosen a hard career path related to artistic expression.

The deadline for nominations is February 29. Persons who believe their nominee would qualify for this award and have questions should contact the NW MN Arts Council office at (218) 745-9111 or email mara@nwrdc.org for more information. The nomination form is at www.nwrdc.org. Awards will be presented at the Northwest Minnesota Arts Exhibit reception in Red Lake Falls on April 29 at 5:00 pm. Funding for Northwest Star and Northwest Artist of the Year comes from The McKnight Foundation. Funding for Northwest Arts Advocate of the Year comes from the Minnesota State Legislature.