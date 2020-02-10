The Minnesota FFA Foundation is pleased to announce the presentation of the official FFA jacket to members of the St. James Area FFA Chapter. Cooper Olson, Jack Westman, Taryn Helling, Kayl Johnson, and Alexis Brekken have been selected to receive their own jacket.

As Minnesota FFA welcomes thousands of young people into membership, the Minnesota FFA Foundation has announced the recipients of the Blue Jacket Bright Futures program. The program provides sponsored FFA jackets to Minnesota youth who are starting their FFA career. This is the eighth year the Minnesota FFA Foundation has offered the program.

“The Blue Jackets Bright Future program is a valuable program providing students with an FFA jacket to support their FFA involvement. A personalized FFA jacket provides recipients with a sense of pride while giving them ownership of their FFA experiences," said Lavyne Rada, Minnesota FFA Association Leadership Development Coordinator. “FFA plays an important role in developing agricultural and leadership skills in students while preparing them for their future careers.”

“The jacket is a symbol of tradition and pride for those who have worn the official FFA jacket. Many past members have sponsored jackets, but it’s not uncommon for individuals and companies to sponsor jackets because they appreciate what the organization does to develop young leaders,” said Val Aarsvold, Minnesota FFA Foundation Executive Director.

The St. James Area FFA Chapter would like to thank James and Susan Swanson, Dale and Sharon Busch, Watonwan County Corn and Soybean Growers, and an anonymous donor for their generous donation.

Please consider donating a jacket next year. For more information about the Minnesota FFA Foundation’s Blue Jacket Bright Futures program, contact Program Coordinator, Amanda Sommers, at 507-461-2214 or visit our website at www.mnffafoundation.org.

The Minnesota FFA Foundation partners with individuals and businesses to provide resources that promote and enhance premier leadership, personal growth and career success for Minnesota youth in Agricultural Education.