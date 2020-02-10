Lions Club students of the month are Caylee Seidl and Kathryn Schroepfer.

St. Mary’s High School senior, Caylee Seidl, likes to dance. She’s been a part of Knightline since 10th grade. Caylee is a member of the YES! Team, and serves on Student Council.

Caylee volunteers at Food for Kidz each year. She volunteers to repair books at church and also sings in the choir at Mass. Caylee works at Subway and babysits.

Caylee values getting good grades and always putting her best effort toward anything she does. “I know that I can succeed, because I focus on the good things that will positively impact my career,” she said.

Caylee said her dad has and always will be the greatest influence in her life. “My dad is extremely faithful and always attends Sunday Mass,” she said. “He has done everything he can for my brother and me. Every decision he’s made was on how it would impact us. My dad is a wonderful role model and I strive to be like him.”

More about Caylee Parents: Mark and Becky Seidl

Plans following graduation: Caylee plans to start her college education at South Central College and later transfer to MSU, Mankato to major in child psychology.

Hobbies: Caylee enjoys baking, dancing and singing and also likes working.

Sleepy Eye High School senior, Kathryn Schroepfer, enjoys sports and other school activities. She’s played softball since seventh grade and has received All Conference honors. She also played volleyball for several years and joined the tennis team this year. Kathryn is in FFA, Honor Society, YES! Team, and Change to Chill Internship. She was a part of the “Elf The Musical” production this past fall.

Kathryn’s work experience includes Runnings and Searles Bar & Grill.

Kathryn values dedication and hard work. “I am persistent, hard working, and dedicated, which will help me through college and finding a job which I enjoy,” she said.

Kathryn said the greatest influence in her life has been her mom, because she is one of the strongest people she knows. “With everything going on in her life, she still finds time at night to have a family supper for us,” Kathryn said. “She has taught me many valuable skills in life that I will use for the rest of my life. There are so many things that she has done for me and I will be forever grateful.”

More about Kathryn Parents: Brian and Missy Fitzpatrick and Scott Schroepfer

Plans following graduation: Kathryn plans to attend a four-year college to receive a degree in Social Work.

Hobbies: Kathryn enjoys camping and playing summer softball.