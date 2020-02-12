Sign up for our E-Edition today!

Read the Herald-Dispatch with a traditional newspaper in your hands. Read it on your computer or tablet. Read it on your phone.

With the new Sleepy Eye Herald-Dispatch E-Edition the options are only limited by your array of digital devices.

Are you a home delivery subscriber? Unlimited access to the E-Edition and Herald-Dispatch website are already yours. Simply go to the website — sleepyeyenews.com — click on the Subscribe Now button and link your print subscription to create an E-Edition Log-In.

Not a print subscriber? Now is the perfect time to start your subscription, get unlimited digital access to the Herald-Dispatch, and save money. Find the Sweetheart Sale coupon in the Feb. 17 Brown County Reminder and save 20% on a new subscription.

For those who prefer to do all their newspaper reading on their computer or phone, there is an option for you also. The digital only subscription is only $49.99 per year.

The E-Edition is online early each Thursday morning. For those who just can’t wait until Thursday for their Sleepy Eye news — the print edition is still on newsstands on Wednesday afternoons.

For answers to all your digital access questions, call Jenna at the Sleepy Eye Herald-Dispatch office, 507-794-3511.