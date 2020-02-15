Garnette Gardens Senior Living Community in Redwood Falls recently received the Award of Merit for Performance Excellence in Aging Services from LeadingAge Minnesota for its demonstrated commitment to quality and continuous improvement. The award was presented at the LeadingAge Institute in St. Paul.

“Quality improvement in long-term services and supports is a continuous process, bettering our best each day to provide exceptional care and services to older adults,” said Gayle Kvenvold, president and CEO of LeadingAge Minnesota. “We congratulate Vista Prairie at Garnette Gardens for its demonstrated commitment to quality in all that they do. By completing this intensive program, Garnette Gardens and their dedicated caregivers are working together as a collaborative team to deliver higher quality care and services to the older adults they serve.”

Performance Excellence in Aging Services is a continuous learning and development program, centered on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence program, which focuses on seven areas of achievement and improvement: leadership, strategy, customers, measurement, workforce, operations and results.

To achieve the award of merit, Garnette Gardens completed an in-depth organizational self-assessment to identify, prioritize and address improvement opportunities in their organization.

By completing this initial phase of the Performance Excellence in Aging Services program, Garnette Gardens has demonstrated its effective systems that will enable it to better serve older adults, empower staff teams and achieve and sustain quality efforts more efficiently and effectively.

“This award is a reflection of our dedicated staff, and we thank Leading Age for the recognition,” said Natalie Seehausen, Garnette Gardens executive director. “We are proud that we’re among only three organizations to earn this distinction for all its communities in the state. That’s quite an achievement for our six communities in Minnesota.”

Vista Prairie Communities (VPC) is a non-profit provider of assisted living, independent living, memory care and care suites in Minnesota, Iowa and Ohio. It currently owns eight senior living communities that provide compassionate care and joy-filled environments.

For more than 20 years VPC has been dedicated to the highest possible quality, striving to provide innovative and relevant services through collaborative partnerships; making a significant difference in the lives of those it serves and their loved ones. For more information, visit www.vistaprairie.org.

LeadingAge Minnesota is driven to transform and enhance the experience of aging It works alongside its members, caregivers, advocates and consumers to collectively shape the future of aging services and ensure older adults in every community live with dignity, meaning and purpose.

Together with more than 60,000 caregivers, LeadingAge Minnesota members provide services and support to nearly 70,000 older adults every day in independent senior housing, assisted living, adult day, home care and skilled nursing settings.