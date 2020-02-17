Six seek appointment to vacant seat

With the deadline to express their interest passed, a half-dozen Ward 5 residents have officially thrown their hat in the ring to be considered as the appointee to the vacant Ward 5 seat on the Crookston City Council and will be interviewed by a committee comprised of their ward neighbors on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

The six candidates are Dave Hennings, Joe Kresl, Robert “Bob” Johnson, Casandra “Casey” Anderson, Kari Howey and Brandon Plante.

A minimum number of 11 has been established for the interview committee, and City Administrative Assistant Tina Trostad reports to the Times that enough people have notified city hall to say they’ll serve on the committee to reach the minimum number.

The interviews will begin at 5:45 p.m. in the city hall council chambers. The candidates will be interviewed individually in 20-minute segments. The committee will then make a recommendation that would be considered by the full council at its Feb. 24 meeting.

Ward 5 council member Dale Stainbrook has been appointed mayor, creating the vacant seat. The term is up for election in November 2020, so the appointee would only serve less than a year on the council, unless he/she decides to run in the November election and is elected to a four-year term.