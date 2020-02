The Sleepy Eye Lions Club inducted new members Craig Fischer and Connie Knutson at their Feb. 4 meeting.

The Sleepy Eye Lions Club inducted new members Craig Fischer and Connie Knutson at their Feb. 4 meeting. Pictured from left: Russ Sorenson (Knutson’s sponsor), Craig Fischer, Connie Knutson, Mike Petersen (Fischer’s sponsor) and Lions Club President Tom Goetz.