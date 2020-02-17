District 16 State Senator Gary Dahms of Redwood Falls returned to the capitol Feb. 11 for the reconvening of the 2020 legislative session.

This session, legislators will prioritize the funding of Minnesota’s roads and bridges, strategies to support workforce needs and school safety policies.

“I have listened to the feedback from my district, and with this year’s large budget surplus we can reduce taxes, close education gaps and replenish small cities road funding,” said Dahms. “I am prepared to push for section 179 tax relief for businesses and farmers and the exemption of social security income tax for seniors in the state.”

Some prominent bonding projects in Senate District 16, which Dahms represents, are the expansion and completion of Highway 14 and funds for the Public Facilities Authority (PFA).

The PFA project is part of an effort to create better wastewater systems throughout Minnesota.

“I am optimistic that the Senate majority will continue to serve the needs of citizens this year,” said Dahms.

Dahms will continue serving as chair of the commerce and consumer protection finance and policy committee.

More details on Senate activity will be forthcoming as the session progresses.

Dahms is in his third term representing Senate District 16, which includes communities in Brown, Lac qui Parle, Lyon, Redwood, Renville and Yellow Medicine counties.

He is also serving as an assistant majority leader in the Senate.