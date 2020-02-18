The Redwood Valley boys hockey team will face off against Worthington Tuesday (Feb. 18) at 7 p.m. in Worthington in the opening round of Section 3A Tournament action.

The Cardinals finished the regular season 3-21 and 2-14 in Big South Conference play with the Trojans going 4-19 overall and 3-13 in conference play.

The two teams split the regular season series with Worthington topping Redwood Valley 6-2 in the season opener in late November and the Cards claiming a 5-4 overtime win recently in Worthington.

The Cards dropped their regular season finale 5-4 to Prairie Centre, with Mason Clark recording a hat trick and Chase Schablin adding three assists. Jaden Sandgren also had an assist.