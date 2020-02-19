Arvig is pleased to announce its annual essay contest to send one area student to visit Washington, D.C., for the Foundation for Rural Services (FRS) youth tour, which is June 6-10, 2020. The essay prompt for the contest is “Technology and Rural Life.” Essays and completed applications are due to Arvig by e-mail before 11:59 p.m. March 6.

“Knowing the kids in our rural communities are our future leaders, we think it is important to provide this opportunity to students in our area,” said David Arvig, chief operating officer and vice-president at Arvig. “The youth tour allows students to meet people from across the country while learning more about how the decisions made in Washington directly impact our life in rural Minnesota. It is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that includes a lot of fun and a lot of learning.”

The chosen student will be one of more than 100 high school students from rural America who will win an all-expenses-paid trip to explore the nation’s capital and get an inside look at the legislation and governmental process of the telecommunications industry.

The FRS youth tour provides a forum for teens to meet and interact with their peers from other rural communities, as well as key legislative, regulatory and government figures. The youth tour delegates will explore historic sites including the Lincoln Memorial, the U.S. Capitol, Mount Vernon and Arlington National Cemetery.

Eligible students must be high school students, age 16 or 17 at the time of the youth tour in June 2020 (FRS will not accept any student age 18 or older), and receive Arvig internet, telephone and/or television services at their residence.

Students and their parents should visit arvig.net/youthtour to download the essay prompt and contest requirements, application forms and submission details.

Learn more about the youth tour at www.frs.org.