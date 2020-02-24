Outscoring Fairmont 40-27 in the second half the Redwood Valley boys basketball team picked up a solid 74-59 win over the visiting Cardinals Feb. 20 at the RVHS gymnasium. It was the fourth straight victory for the Cardinals (17-9) who have seemed to hit their stride as the team inches closer to the start of Section 3AA play (seeding will be held Feb. 24).

The Cards have now won seven of their last nine with the only losses coming in tight battles with Morris Area/CA (72-69) and BOLD (93-89).

Redwood Valley is most likely looking at the number three seed in the upcoming Section 3AA-North bracket behind Minnewaska Area (16-6) and Morris Area/CA (13-10).

Thursday night against the Section 3AA-South’s number two seed Fairmont, the Cards played well in a tight first half (34-32 Redwood Valley at the break), but they would pull away in the second half for a quality victory heading into the postseason.

Redwood Valley committed just five turnovers in the win and outrebounded a big Fairmont squad 35-31.

Bryant Haas led a balanced offensive attack with 22 points, four rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots. Carter Guetter added 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals, and Connor Josephson had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Carson Woodford added 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists, Alex Lang had nine points and three boards and Carter Johnson added six points and six rebounds off the bench. Zack Paulsen-Reck chipped in with five points and two assists.

In the Cards’ recent win over Windom Area, Woodford had a double-double of 21 point and 11 rebounds, Haas added 18 points, five boards and three assists and Lang had 17 points and five steals.

Josephson finished with and impressive stat line of 15 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and four steals, Guetter had five points and five rebounds, Drew Lundeen added three points and three rebounds, Paulsen-Reck had seven points, Gustav Lomotey added a three pointer and Johnson had two points and three rebounds.

The Cardinals will begin their quest to defend the Section 3AA championship Saturday night at home (opponent yet to be determined) in what should be a three team race to win the north.