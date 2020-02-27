An impressive second half helped catapult Redwood Valley to a 59-47 victory over visiting Pipestone Area Saturday night in the opening round of Section 3AA girls basketball tournament action.

The Cardinals (9-18) will now advance to face Windom Area Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. in Worthington.

The Eagles (17-8) topped Montevideo 69-58 in their Section opener and have won twice against the Cards this season (60-58 in 2 OTs and 68-63).

Strong shooting from the floor (almost 53 percent) was crucial for the Cards in the win over the Arrows, as they once again struggled from the charity stripe (12-of-24).

Junior Hannah Schjenken came up big with fellow junior Aubree Hicks out due to injury.

Schjenken went 7-of-9 from the floor to finish with a team-high 20 points and three rebounds.

Haley Garman added a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds despite being triple-teamed for most of the game.

AJ Guggisberg had nine points and three boards, Kate Ahrens had seven points and six rebounds, Leah Irlbeck had four points and three rebounds and Payden Beran added four points and four rebounds. Alexa Steffl chipped in with two points.