In 2016, the Minnesota legislature approved the establishment of a presidential primary.

That primary was scheduled to be held four years later, when the nation would again be selecting the president.

For years, Minnesota has been known as a caucus state, but starting this year, for the first time since the early 1990s, it will hold a presidential primary vote.

That vote is being held this coming Tuesday (March 3) at polling locations throughout Minnesota.

In most cases, the polls are set to open at 7 a.m. and remain open until 8 p.m.

Voters who plan to participate will choose one of two political parties (Republican or DFL) and will then be given a ballot with the candidates running for president in that party.

Absentee voting, which began in January will continue in Redwood County until 5 p.m. March 2. The Redwood County Office of the Auditor/Treasurer will be open Saturday (Feb. 29) from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. for absentee voting.

The office is located in the county government center on Mill Street in Redwood Falls.

A list of polling places, including times when polls open, can be found on the auditor /treasurer’s office Web site at www.co.redwood.mn.us under the departments link.