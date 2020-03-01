Redwood Valley standout Avery Wilson capped off a nice season competing Feb. 22 at the Class A state gymnastics meet at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in Minneapolis.

Wilson – who advanced to state on both bars and beam at the Section 3A meet – finished 41st on beam (7.65) and 38th on bars (8.05).

“We had a great time at state. I think Avery had a lot of fun and was excited to be apart of the experience,” Coach Kelsi Limoges said. “She tried a new dismount on bars that she had just recently tried to perfect. It's not easy to get a new skill in a couple days, but she completed it at the state meet and it looked great.

"The Roy Wilkins Auditorium provides such a fun atmosphere, and getting to compete there as an eighth grader is just much more cool. She should be very proud of her hard work and accomplishments all year.”

The Cardinals say goodbye to seniors Emma Stevenson, Hailey Mohr and Sidney Beran but return a strong young nucleus for the 2020-21 campaign.