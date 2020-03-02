The Lady Knights faced BOLD for the third straight year in the Section 2A Playoffs on Friday, Feb. 28 at St. Peter High School. While the Warriors defeated the Knights in the previous two matchups, the Knights prevailed with a 14-point victory over fourth-seeded BOLD.

Knights 58

BOLD 44

BOLD began the game with a quick 5-0 run, but Reagan Severson and the Knights responded with an 11-0 run to take an 11-5 lead with 14 minutes remaining in the first half.

BOLD fought back with a 9-3 run of their own to tie the game at 14-14, forcing a St. Mary’s timeout.

The Knights went quiet offensively as they went several minutes without a basket and BOLD was leading 20-16 when Warriors Head Coach Brian Kingery called timeout with 5:15 left in the first half.

With two minutes remaining in the half, Madison Mathiowetz hit a three from outside the perimeter to tie the game at 22-22. BOLD got a bucket to make it 24-22, but Mathiowetz hit another three, this time from the top of the key to give the Knights a 25-24 lead. The two teams went into halftime with the Knights leading 27-26.

A strong 9-0 run for the Knights forced a BOLD timeout and had the Knights leading 36-26 as they looked to enter into cruise control in the second half. A bucket underneath from Liz Schwint plus two free throws from Severson extended the Knights run to 13-0 as they now led 40-26. Severson shortly after hit a three-pointer to give the Knights a 46-29 lead with 11:35 remaining in the game.

As the Knights led by 12, coach Bruce Woitas called a timeout with the Knights leading 48-36. As BOLD attempted to trickle back into the contest with the score at 50-40, the Knights went on a 7-0 run to take a commanding 57-40 lead. The Knights went on to defeat the Warriors 58-44.

Leading St. Mary’s was Madison Mathiowetz with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Sydney Windschitl scored 12 points and had six rebounds. Reagan Severson finished with eight points, eight assists, and six rebounds.

The win set the Knights up for a matchup with the BLHS Mustangs on Monday, March 2. BLHS defeated Central Minnesota Christian 52-49 on Friday night. The Knights and Mustangs split the season series with each team winning the road matchup. The third matchup in the trilogy will be the Section 2A North Sub-Section Championship game. The winner will advance to MSU-Mankato on Friday, March 6 for the right to go to State.