Each month, RiverView Health offers a Type 2 Diabetes Support Group meeting. The group meets in Meeting Room 1 of RiverView Health, 323 S. Minnesota Street, Crookston, from 5-6 pm the fourth Wednesday of every month (unless otherwise noted).

The Type 2 meetings are free and open to anyone with Type 2 diabetes and their family members. New members are always welcome.

The following are meeting dates in 2020, as well as speakers scheduled:

• March 25: Christine Loff, Tai Chi and Eating for the Seasons

• April 22: Dr. Brenda King, Resiliency

• May 27: Dr. Matt Forgit, Eye Health

• June 24: Speaker to be announced

• July 22: Lori Cayler, Sleep

• Aug. 26: Lindsey Ebertowski, Pelvic Floor Training

• Sept. 23: Dr. Maneesh Kanal

• Oct. 28: Speaker to be announced

• Nov. 18 (third Wednesday of the Month): Speaker to be announced

• Dec. 16 (third Wednesday of the Month): Sarah Klawitter, Kelsey Billing & Shelby Knott, Billing & Supplies

For more information, call 281-9211.