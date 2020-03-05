Sleepy Eye election judges had a quiet day Tuesday, as they worked for the presidential primary election.

Sleepy Eye election judges had a quiet day Tuesday, as they worked for the presidential primary election. Polls were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 151 voters came to vote; 39 early voting ballots brought Sleepy Eye’s total to 190 voters in the primary. President Trump received all 71 votes on Republicans ballots. Democrats — 119 ballots — favored former Vice President Joe Biden with 67 votes. Election judges were, front from left: Eva Thoms, Rita Weiss, Maggie Kuebler. Back: Linda Tiedeken, Michal Anderson-Lowther, Connie Knutson, and Jane Fischer.