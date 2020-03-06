Fire has damaged a birdseed manufacturing plant in Fargo, but all employees evacuated safely.

Firefighters responded to Red River Commodities about 10 p.m. Thursday and found the plant filled with smoke.

Fire Battalion Chief Lee Soeth tells KFGO the blaze was contained to a large dryer used to process the birdseed, as well as the ductwork used to exhaust heat to the outside.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire and ventilated the plant. No one was hurt.

Soeth says damage has not yet been estimated.



