Last weekend, area dart players came out for a good cause in the Mitch Carlson Dart Tournament.

While weather hampered numbers a year ago, the nice weather on Friday and Saturday brought out more dart players this time around, bringing a noticeable larger amount of players inside the venue.

The event has seen numbers dip slightly over the years, but still plenty of dart players and community members alike open up their hearts and wallets for a child in need every year.

"The players have such generous and giving hearts," said Jody Schwanke. "They love coming and helping the children in our community that have disabilities and severe medical problems."

Along the walls of the VFW were toys, raffles, and gift cards donated by numerous businesses in Southern Minnesota.

"It is just amazing," said Schwanke. "There's no way to thank the wonderful businesses in the 45-mile radius of St. James. We can't thank all of the tremendous, wonderful, and generous dart players that come every year to shoot. It's just amazing."

Parents of past sponsored children come back every year to play and support.

"They are so overwhelmed," said Schwanke. "They cannot even put into words what it means to them. You looked around here and you see at least five families that we've helped in the past."

The 29th annual tournament brought a new feat accomplished. This year was the first year a husband and wife won the cricket tournament in the same year, as J.R. Anderson and Josie Anderson came out on top.

Results:

501 Women's

1. Amber Gleason

2. Alicia Norem

3. Samantha Carlson

4. Heather Spencer-Schultze

501 Men's

1. Jordan Elzenga

2. Anthony Forand

3. Shawn Thompson

4. Ryan Wolle

Cricket:

Women's

1. Josie Anderson

2. Sherri Steinbrink

3. Lindsey Jo

Men's

1. J.R. Anderson

2. Juan Martinez

3. Tony Pietsch