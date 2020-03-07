Change continues to happen at Carris Health-Redwood.

One of the most recent changes has happened at the very top. Carris Health recently announced that Bryan Lydick, who currently serves as the administrator for Carris Health-Redwood, will be moving into a new role.

Effective March 23, Lydick will become the executive director for ambulatory care for Carris Health. Lydick’s last day as the Carris Health-Redwood administrator will be March 20.

According to Lydick, he is moving into more of a regional role with Carris Health, adding he will be serving in a guidance role for the clinic locations in New London, Willmar, Benson, Litchfield and Redwood Falls. His office will be in Willmar.

Lydick added his focus will be on helping each of the locations as they continue to deliver quality health care on the local level.

“I will still be supporting the local hospital but from a different angle,” Lydick said.

Lydick first came to the area in 2012 as CEO of the Redwood Area Hospital, and he has served in healthcare leadership roles for more than two decades.

“Bryan is an exceptional leader who has consistently proven he has the knowledge and skills to deliver strong outcomes,” said Mike Schramm, Carris Health CEO in a press release announcing Lydick’s new role. “His background, expertise and vision make him a valuable partner as we address the current challenges facing healthcare and build on solutions for the future.”

The leadership of Carris Health is in the process of naming an interim administrator for its Redwood Falls site, as well as starting a search for the new Carris Health - Redwood administrator.

Lydick said he will still be involved in the construction of the new facility in Redwood Falls, adding the project is on track and on time for a July 1, 2021 opening.

The hospital has also recently announced it will be adding two new family practice physicians to the Redwood Falls staff, Gavin Maurer and Robin Muller, who are scheduled to begin their local work later this year.