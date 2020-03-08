The 2020 Bishop Lucker Lecture will be held this coming Monday (March 9) at 7 p.m. at the Church of St. Catherine in Redwood Falls.

This year marks the 17th year that the Catholic Diocese of New Ulm has sponsored this annual event.

This year’s presenter is Ralph Martin, who is president of Renewal Ministries, which is an organization devoted to Catholic renewal and evangelization. The title of his presentation is “Hungry for God."

A director of graduate theology programs in evangelization, Martin is a professor of theology at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in the Archdiocese of Detroit.

His weekly program on EWTN television and radio, “The Choices We Face,” continues to facilitate spiritual conversions.

Martin holds a doctorate in theology from the Angelicum University in Rome and was appointed by Pope Benedict XVI as a consulter to the Pontifical Council for the New Evangelization, which is a position he still holds. He is the author of numerous books, as well as articles in scholarly and popular publications.

The Bishop Lucker Lecture is open to the public. There is no registration and admission is free.

A reception will follow the lecture.

For further information, visit the Diocese of New Ulm Web site at www.dnu.org, or call the diocesan Office of Religious Education and Adult Faith Formation at (507) 233-5325.