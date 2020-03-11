“Patient education is what I’ve always enjoyed most as a nurse,” said Cindy Steffl, RN CCM, owner of a new local business — Sleepy Eye Health Care.

“With Sleepy Eye Health Care, I am in private practice as a RN Nurse Consultant for clients and their families,” said Steffl. “I have 24 years of experience as a home care director or hospital discharge planner.”

Last August, Steffl passed her board certification as a Case Manager. Steffl said she wanted to meet the need she saw in the community to help people make a smooth transition when additional or different care is needed.

The services Steffl provides include skilled assessments and service plans, skilled patient care, medication management, referrals for other services, such as home care, transportation, social services, homemaking, patient advocacy. She can provide resources on veteran benefits, patient rights, and financial help. “Many people don’t know there may be help available,” Steffl said.

Steffl said she can attend clinic visits with patients to promote understanding of the client’s medical concerns and the client’s understanding of doctor orders to make the transition home from the clinic or hospital smoother.

“People are more compliant with medication orders when they understand why and are part of the decision making. Health coaching is a service I offer to identify how they learn best and help then set their own goals,” Steffl said. “Medication non-compliance is one of the main contributors to re-hospitalization.”

A service Steffl is eager to provide is education and assistance with Advance Health Care Directives — the document that informs others of your wishes about your health care and lists who you would want making decisions for you, if you couldn’t. A Health Care Directive is important if your attending physician determines you can't communicate your own health care choices.

“I have Minnesota forms available,” said Steffl. “I can guide people to complete their Health Care Directive.”

Steffl will get her Parish Nursing Certificate this May. She will be able to offer her services to churches that wish to provide some education and care to their members.

To learn how Steffl can help you, call to schedule an initial inquiry, at no charge. All services provided are private pay. Call Cindy Steffl, Sleepy Eye Health Care, at 507-227-0824.