The annual celebration of everything Irish is being held this coming Sunday (March 15) in Lucan.

The 34th St. Patrick’s Day parade is being held that day starting at 1 p.m. The parade is held on the main street of the community, with both sides of the street offering great views.

The Lucan Lions will be hosting a ham and egg breakfast that will be served at the Lucan Community Center from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Knott’s Corner Bar & Grill opens at noon, with free green beer following the parade along with kids’ activities at the Lucan Community Center after the parade sponsored by the Milroy 4-H Club.

There will be a kids’ movie and root beer floats at Knott’s Corner beginning at 3 p.m.

Also, the Lucan city park committee will be drawing for the 50/50 raffle at Knott’s Corner at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased from any park committee member or at Knott’s Corner from now until drawing time. All are welcome to come and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Lucan.