The Crookston Youth Basketball Association Board of Directors announced Friday that it is cancelling its annual youth basketball tournament that was scheduled for March 20, 21 and 22 in Crookston.

Here is their statement:

"We are very sorry to inform you, but due to the growing health concerns and the lack of toilet paper the Crookston Youth Basketball tournament on March 20, 21, & 22 has been cancelled. We will possibly be trying to have a summer tournament either 5 on 5 or a 3 on 3 to help with our fundraising efforts to keep membership costs down next year. More information will be coming shortly regarding upcoming CYBA events."