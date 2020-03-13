Director Geri Pelzel is excited for her cast to finally get their musical production, “High School Musical,” on the stage at St. Mary’s Catholic School next week.

This week, rehearsals have been jam-packed with action to get every last detail just right. Next week, full-run dress rehearsals will put the cast through the paces and hopefully dispel any jitters before the March 20, 21 and 22 performances.

“Last year we graduated a large group of talented seniors, but rest assured that the talent here at SMS continues,” said Pelzel. “New talent has emerged and is blossoming on stage. The students are working extremely hard and putting in countless hours to ensure audience a high energy, top notch production.”

Pelzel provided this synopsis of the production:

“High School Musical” is the story of two high school students, Troy Bolton (Jacob Stevens), captain of East High School’s Wildcats basketball team, and Gabriella Montez (Natalie Marti), a shy top student. Both of them try out for lead roles in their school's musical (and quickly fall in love in the process) despite the lack of support from the rest of their classmates, especially Sharpay Evans (Julia Helget) and her brother/sidekick Ryan Evans (Joey Fischer), who believed that the lead roles belong to them. Are these high schoolers going to “Stick to the Status Quo” or will all of the varied groups, including the jocks, thespians, brainiacs, and skaters, discover that they truly are “All in This Together”?

Pelzel has the assistance of vocal director, Rachel Moldan, and choreographer, Amy Bohnen. Pelzel said, “‘High School Musical’ is sure to be ‘What [You’re] Looking For’!”

The months of hard work and commitment by the students and directors are evident in the high quality, high energy show. “High School Musical” will be performed in St. Mary’s Auditorium on Friday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m.

To purchase advanced tickets, please call (507-794-4121) or visit St. Mary’s High School Office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Reserved tickets are available for each performance, costing $10 for adults; $7 for students aged 13-18; and $6 for students preschool to age 12. There will also be available seats for walk-ins at each performance.

Go Wildcats!