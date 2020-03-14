50 years ago

March 1970

• The Redwood Falls Sportsman’s Club was considering the purchase of 97 acres of land from S.R. Klabunde near Ramsey Park for use as a game refuge, trap shoot and rifle range.

• Dr. Frederick Melges, a 1920 Redwood Falls High School (RFHS) grad, was honored by the Battle Creek Enquirer and News for delivering his 10,000th baby since moving to Michigan in 1931.

• The Community Players of Redwood Falls finished its three-day production of the play “You Can’t Take it With You” with an astonishing full-house on the final day of the show – the same evening the RFHS boys basketball team played in the regional finals.

• A Redwood Gazette editor noted illegal drug trafficking would decline considerably if the penalty for a first offense was a mandatory trip to the guillotine.

• A guest editorial in the Gazette urged parents to limit their families to just two children to protect the Earth, and to prevent the U.S. population from exceeding 250 million, which for ecological reasons would make life “unbearable.”

• Minnie Bluhm, head cook at RFHS, was given a citation by the Future Farmers of America honoring her for preparing all of the organization’s banquets for the previous 14 years.

25 years ago

March 1995

• With the City of Redwood Falls needing to cut costs wherever it could because of unexpected cuts in “guaranteed” state funding, the proposed new restroom facility in Ramsey Park was canceled, saving the city $30,000.

• The Redwood Falls City Council considered a proposal to expand the golf club from nine to 18 holes, which would involve using some city-owned property near the wastewater lagoons.

• Art Moldestad stepped down after 20 years as Honner Township treasurer, joking he felt his annual $50 stipend made him feel like, “...I was the most overpaid person around.”

10 years ago

March 2010

• With the city of Redwood Falls needing to cut costs wherever it could because of unexpected cuts in “guaranteed” state funding, the annual spring street clean up was canceled, saving the city $4,840.

• Redwood Falls officials waited in suspense to see if the Minnesota River would rise to 18.3 feet, the depth necessary to trigger flood relief efforts. The rising Minnesota River was expected to crest just an inch or so beneath that official level.

• The Redwood County veterans cemetery was still a go project, just awaiting state funding to start construction.