Sleepy Eye Lions Club Students of the Month are Maranda Braulick and Kyle Borth.

Sleepy Eye High School senior, Maranda Braulick, is very active in FFA and has been a member since seventh grade. Maranda serves as FFA Chapter President this year, her third year as a member of the officer team. Maranda is also Vice President of her 4-H club. She plays both volleyball and softball at SEHS, lettering in both sports. She was part of the cast for one act play several years during high school.

Maranda participates in a variety of service projects in the FFA.

Maranda values hard work and feels she will push herself to a career that makes her enjoy going to work ever day. “I will hopefully achieve that by looking at what I want in a career, either the wage, location, or other aspects that would affect how I feel about the job,” she said.

Maranda said the greatest influence in her life is her mom. “My mom is a hard worker. She always makes sure all of us have food on the table, even if she had a tough day. She always has a smile on her face. She is always around when I need her help and supports me with all the tough decisions I have to make or do.”

More about Maranda Parent: Melinda Braulick

Plans following graduation: Maranda plans to attend Alexandria Technical & Community College, majoring in Communication Art & Design.

Hobbies: Maranda’s hobbies are the many activities she participates in — volleyball, softball, FFA and 4-H.

St. Mary’s High School senior, Kyle Borth, plays baseball and is in FFA. He volunteers as a Mass Server at church. Kyle likes to work and has worked on farms throughout his high school years. He also got some other work experience when he helped shingle roofs last summer.

Kyle finds great value in his work ethic and the practical knowledge he’s gained. “Because I know how to do a lot of things, and I like to work, I get to see the end feature that comes out of the effort I put in,” he said.

Kyle said his dad and mom have been the greatest influence in his life. “They have helped me a lot in my life,” he said, “and taught me about God and how to live a good and helping life.”

More about Kyle Parents: Bob and Michelle Borth

Plans following graduation: Kyle may attend a two-year college and plans to work while in school.

Hobbies: Kyle likes to be outdoors and hunt deer and geese, and also likes to fish. He enjoys hanging out with his friends and helping them with projects they do.