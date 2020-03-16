The following statement was released by RC Hospital and Clinics regarding the announcement of the first case of COVID-19 in Renville County:

We were notified by the Minnesota Department of Health that one patient in Renville County has tested positive for COVID-19. With multiple cases now confirmed in Minnesota and surrounding states, we knew it was only a matter of time before the virus was in our area.

Patient privacy is a top priority, and we follow federal privacy regulations (under HIPAA) as well as our own organization’s privacy policy. What we can tell you is that the patient who tested positive is from Renville County and appears to be travel-related, and the patient is now at home recovering. Please know that per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just being in the same facility where an infectious person was seen or cared for is considered low-risk for exposure.

Everyone’s safety is important to us

As with any potential case in which an infectious disease is suspected, our care teams follow established protocols to ensure the safety of everyone involved. Our care teams have initiated protocols specific to COVID-19 for identification, treatment and safety precautions (personal protective equipment for caregivers, masking of patients, isolation, etc.) to prevent the spread of disease.

RC Hospital & Clinics has also taken lead to initiate an aggressive Incident Command response to address COIVD-19 concerns. To make sure our community is best prepared, we have included key stakeholders including Renville County Emergency Management, Renville County Public Health, local city officials, school officials, and more. The more our teams work together the better we can work to protect our communities.

On Tuesday, March 17 at 8 a.m. RC Hospital & Clinics will initiate a Drive-Thru Screening Station at the Olivia location. Patients who have respiratory illness symptoms and CAN NO LONGER MANAGE THEIR CARE AT HOME should follow the steps below when seeking care at RC Hospital & Clinics in Olivia, MN.

First, call 1-800-916-1836 and ask for the Triage Nurse.

If asked to come in for testing, please drive to RC Hospital & Clinics drive-thru screening station that is located near our ER entrance.

RC Hospital & Clinics staff will greet you when you arrive.

We continue to follow all current and updated guidance from the CDC and Minnesota Department of Health on best practices. Our goal is to provide the best care in a safe and healing environment for everyone.

For your safety, and that of others, we highly encourage you to:

Start an eClinic visit if you have symptoms of COVID-19 (Symptoms may include: fever – 100.4 or higher, cough, and shortness of breath) and you have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 OR You have recently traveled from an area with widespread or ongoing community spread of COVID-19 (including areas in the United States known to have a high number of COVID-19 cases)

If you are sick, stay home

Wash your hand thoroughly

Cough and sneeze into a tissue

Call 1-800-916-1836 and ask for the Triage Nurse before seeking care in-person.

As COVID-19 continues to spread here and across the United States, we will likely see an increase with this infectious disease in the coming weeks. Our team is confident in our plans and preparations along with continuing to work with our community stakeholders.

If you are looking for more information regarding COVID-19, check out the many resources on our website at rchospital.com. As we work through our plans, we will continue to update our community.

Together we will continue to focus on providing safe care, helping prevent the spread of the virus and protecting our community.

