There are a number of ways CCM Health has been staying on top of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Wes Duellman, CCM Health Marketing and Communications director, the flow of latest information is at the forefront of the facility’s efforts to monitor the crisis.

“CCM Health has been closely monitoring many aspects of the COVID-19 virus since its arrival in the United States and in the State of Minnesota. We are working closely with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), Countryside Public Health Services, the City of Montevideo, and others related to COVID-19 preparations, guidelines, and recommendations,” said Duellman.

Duellman noted that CCM Health has implemented and communicated important changes due to COVID-19. He said: “These changes include a drive-thru testing station located in the ambulance bay at CCM Health’s emergency room, a COVID-19 informational video with Dr. Chase Osbon on COVID-19 preparedness and directions for those with respiratory illness symptoms, and restrictions on visitor access to CCM Health.”

The hospital is making every effort to ensure that CCM Health staff and the public have the latest and most accurate information regarding COVID-19. “CCM Health staff have been actively monitoring important information on COVID-19 and have been meeting daily to identify the best way to keep patients and staff as safe as possible. We appreciate the community’s support through staying calm and only contacting CCM Health regarding COVID-19 if they have respiratory illness symptoms and can no longer manage care at their home.”

CCM Health would like the community to know that they are making information public through their public website <ccmhealthmn.com>, their Facebook page, and through radio and television partners.